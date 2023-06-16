Zzarchov Kowolski of “A Thousand Dead Babies” and “Neoclassical Geek Revival” fame has written and released a pulp fantasy adventure novel titled “It Was Tuesday“. As part of his effort to make it a classic pulp fantasy novel, he had the cover art and interior map drawn by people completely unfamiliar with the book proper.

The full brief I received for this was “Fantasy regional map with something resembling fantasy Italy, fantasy France, and fantasy Bulgaria. Oh, and it has a desert.” So… I did the obvious thing and used a photograph of Vermin Supreme as the basic structure of fantasy Italy and went from there.

It Was Tuesday (1200 dpi)

So here we have “Generic Fantasy Map # 17”. We have mountains, deserts, hills, strange mesas, odd standing stones, improbably large bridges, an island that looks like a unicorn’s head (at Vermin Supreme’s suggestion), towering monoliths, and so on. Everything a good fantasy locale needs. Everything except any relevance whatsoever to the book in question.

It Was Tuesday (1200 dpi, no hexes)

So, please, enjoy this map and make from it whatever you need for your games instead.

