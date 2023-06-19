The Debris Field & the Shrine of Drofannion (300 dpi promo)

At the edge of the White Plains of Thaeral (a massive ice sheet that covers the land north of here) are the debris fields where the ice has retreated. Rough terrain covered in boulders and rocks – some worn smooth by the glacial action, others sharp and jagged, stones shattered by the relentless ice. Amid these stones and streams is the Shrine of Drofannion – a small tower erected out of a blue-black stone that is definitely not native to the area, or likely this world.

Drofannion built this shrine at the urging of their pact-bound master – the squat and heavy ground floor has a magical summoning sigil built into the floor and upstairs an ever-shifting blob of something dark and loathsome floats in the air, surrounded by eight smaller forms of the same material that travel counter-clockwise around the central mass.

Whatever it is, it attracts evil. Two tribes of demon-souled gnolls have taken up camps in the area and have gradually managed to work through their differences so they mostly get along now. They are lean and emaciated, fed somehow by the energies here but desperately wanting to find better food – especially humanoid. Every night they dance to wicked rhythms in the stone ring northwest of the shrine. With the right subterfuge, it wouldn’t take much to turn the tribes on each other once again.

I’ve also included this final version of the map without any of the ground details, grass, streams, and grid. When I was drawing it I thought it looked a lot like an asteroid field of some kind, and present it here as such – a shrine floating in a cloud of boulders somewhere in the phlogiston – the stone circle held together by its own strange gravity.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

