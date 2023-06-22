The forces of chaos are amassing not even a day’s travel from the small borderlands keep of Zath Gor Bastion. A collection of small caves line a small box canyon, not far from the road into the mountain passes through the borderlands. These caves have become a staging area for small bands of humanoids that are now preventing trade through the passes.

The Caves of Carnage (300 dpi promo)

The mix of humanoids involved has made the new Castellan of Zath Gor Bastion suspicious. They believe that the humanoids are being collected and lead by someone or something with ill intent and an eye on the Bastion…

The Caves of Carnage (1200 dpi)

So adventurers are needed to reconnoitre the caves. And by reconnoitre, the Castellan obviously means “deal with the residents through frequent and repeated uses of violence”.

The Caves of Carnage (1200 dpi, no grid)

(Obviously this is a riff on a much smaller version of Keep on the Borderlands with a smaller keep and smaller caves.)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

