Today’s map is inspired by the Hawkmoon series by Michael Moorcock.

Around his domain, Count Brass maintained a set of strange pre-war defensive systems – towers that would spin out of the ground and fire strange bubbles at their enemies. This is my interpretation of the towers, also giving them two access points – a secret hatch concealed beneath the dirt and grass on the top of the tower (to access it when it is retracted) and a door at the base.

The Spinning Tower (300 dpi promo)

With a terrifying lurch, these towers spin out of the ground on their tracks and being spraying bubbles that do strange things to their targets – some towers paralyze, others dissolve like acid, and for one the victims just “pop” identically to the bubble when it comes in contact with them.

The Spinning Tower (1200 dpi) The Spinning Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 8,100 pixels (27 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,890 pixels wide or 3,780 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!