Gladhold Estate

A lovely little estate with a smallish two-story home, mostly covered back yard, carriage house, and guard posts at the entrance, Gladhold is currently home to the Rivermark family who are deeply involved in local shipping and receiving, with a number of warehouses in the dockside district. The front gate has two small guard houses attached to it, but generally only two men-at-arms are stationed in one of them (spending their time chatting or playing games of chance). The main entrance of the house is overlooked from the second floor gallery – with kitchen on the south side, and dining and study on the north. Upstairs we have the gallery with the main bedroom suite on the north side, and a sitting room and smaller bedroom on the south side.

The ground floor is also connected to the carriage house via a small storage shed.

The basement contains a lot of storage space and is generally a mess. A secret passage from the basement leads to a single room set beneath the carriage house (so someone down here will not be accidentally overheard from the main house).

