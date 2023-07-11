The next big D&D5e release this summer is Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. This book is very similar to Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons – it focuses in on the various giant types and goes into detail with their creation myths which conflict with those presented by the dragons in Fizban’s.

Also, like Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, Glory of the Giants was headed up by James Wyatt, and has a bunch of maps that I drew throughout the book. The sample shown in their First Look video have some weird artifacts from being posted over a blue background in the video, but these are two locations we worked up for this book (and there are a LOT more!)

And here’s that First Look video with Designer James Wyatt and Art Director Emi Tanji (both of whom I absolutely love working with!)