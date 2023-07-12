Willowstone Hall (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

A waypoint for travellers through the ancient dwarven nation of Skur Garrad, Willowstone Hall is cut into a stony hillside that once sat beside a river that long ago meandered elsewhere. The name comes from a row of willow trees that stood before the hall along the bank of the river, but there’s not even stumps to show they were once here.

Willowstone Hall

The hall contains a central hall with stairs leading up to side galleries, looked over by statues of three dwarven champions – priests of law & stability. To the west is a ritual chamber with a pool of clear water that is refreshed by an underground spring and overflow is siphoned off back to the original stream that the spring fed. To the south and east is a great gallery hall and an observation chamber that overlooks the entryway and ancient road.

Willowstone Hall

With Skur Garrad now a much smaller enclave than the great nation it was, waystations like these are often well outside the sphere of influence of modern dwarves. This one is far enough away from any major cities that it remains generally unmolested, and dwarven caravans and travellers still have it marked on their maps and use it on occasion. Similar structures in other places have been co-opted by the local leaders and turned into military outposts, granaries, and even bandit warrens.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

