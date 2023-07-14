Windsong Hall (300 dpi, no commercial license)

While most of the “dungeons” remaining from the great war had very “utilitarian” entrances (so the elves wouldn’t find and destroy them), some few of the more ornate structures remain as they were never assaulted during the war, for one reason or another. In the case of Windsong Hall, the owners were collaborators and provided intelligence on the erstwhile allies to the elves and thus were raided on a few occasions, but never obliterated.

Windsong Hall (1200 dpi)

Windsong Hall’s entry is a two-level affair – the main entrance at ground level leads into the main octagonal antechamber, while the stairs on each side lead up to doors that open on to a mezzanine level that looks down on that main chamber.

Windsong Hall (1200 dpi, no grid)

Today, Windsong Hall is the home to a reclusive mutant wizard with a tendency towards chaos and self-experimentation. The scion of the original Windsong family, others of the family also reside here under his patronage (and also generally trying to avoid him as he falls further into madness and the sway of chaos).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares), or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels or 4,480 pixels wide.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.