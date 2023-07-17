The Gallery Cave (300 dpi promo)

The Gallery Cave is where the townsfolk of Whitehold River gather to deal with “town hall” type events and discussions. The cave is a grand gallery with a sunken main area and chambers around the perimeter that have been connected by passages (caves and excavations) around the main gallery.

Events are presided by the noble family of Solustus from the circular platform that overlooks the main gallery. The three smaller caverns to the south are where the three other major families of Whitehold River gather for these meetings, and most of the discussion is between these factions while the townsfolk look on and occasionally interject from the lower galleries.

The Gallery Cave (1200 dpi) The Gallery Cave (1200 dpi, no grid)

I’ve also included a very different version of this same map, minus the main gallery. Instead of the gallery floor for the common folk, gatherings here take place over a massive pit that descends to massive caverns a hundred feet below.

The Gallery Pit (300 dpi promo)

Here the gatherings have a darker tone and are likely to be the equivalent of a court overseen by the Solustus clan and the other major families of the hold. And for the worst crimes, the punishment is to be unceremoniously kicked into the pit.

The Gallery Pit (1200 dpi) The Gallery Pit (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

