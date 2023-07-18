Ten years after the first DungeonMorph Dice kickstarter, we are now in possession of the dice from the most recent DungeonMorphs IV run! AND they are also now available through Inkwell Ideas’ storefront for those who didn’t get in on the Kickstarter.

DungeonMorphs Storefront

There are three new sets each of eight dice in the new series – Sewers, Lairs, and Crypts. Plus there are a bunch of older sets in production, making for a huge collection of DungeonMorphs for quick and dirty random dungeon design.

In addition to all these cool sets of dice, there are also geomorph cards of the various sets. These are awesome for putting together the dungeons in a slightly larger format – AND the latest sets of Sewers, Lairs, and Crypts are available in two versions, the usual blue & white style of old, and my hand-drawn versions!

And finally, there are the books. Delves and Descriptions. These books provide encounters and descriptions for each of the DungeonMorphs in the set. The latest book, the one for the Sewers, Lairs, and Crypts, was written by Andrew Shields of the Fictive Fantasies blog and features the versions of the geomorphs that I drew in the book proper for that old-school look.

You can pick them up yourself from Inkwell Ideas’ DungeonMorphs storefront – and they will also be at GenCon!