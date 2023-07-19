The two towers of the “Demon Spires” jut out of the stony terrain offering no entry doors to the curious. A small fortification on the edge of the stony plateau offers access to the towers and an underground complex beneath them.

Demon Spires (300 dpi promo)

The whole complex was overwhelmed in the last month by a small army of deranged halflings – several years ago someone under kopru control transported a kopru egg into the cisterns beneath the spires, and once that kopru was mature enough, it had one of the guards keep the gates open for the halfling invasion (the halflings of the nearby town having been taken over by kopru already).

Demon Spires (click for zip file of 1200 dpi PNGs)

We’ve been having issues with the larger maps posted to the blog lately – it seems that they give 404 errors in certain regions, whereas they load fine (but slowly) in others. So for this map we’ve included both the 1200 dpi PNG files (with and without grid) in a zip file.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,300 pixels (41 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,870 pixels wide or 5,740 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!