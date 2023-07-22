The Ebonhill Tombs (300 dpi promo)

The main entrance to this cavern is marked by a double-row of large rocks each with an old candle atop it leading to the side cavern containing the eponymous tombs – a cave with 11 niches in the walls used as crypts for elder priests of the Nilzar tribes. The centre of the cave drops down about 30 feet to a pool below where deceased enemies of the tribe are thrown, “witnessed” by the elder priests.

Also on the upper level are another set of tombs in the main cave, looking down over the cave. These stone sarcophagi predate the Nilzar tribes and are maintained by the Nilzar guardians as elders and precursors, possibly even divine creatures who were here before them. On the east side of the complex is a smaller cave used by the guardians – one is always left at the cave to maintain the tombs and to run for help should someone or something befoul the place.

The Ebonhill Tombs (1200 dpi)

But the lower level of the caves has another interesting area besides the waters befouled by the many dead bodies that have been dropped here over the years. There is a small set of rooms here secured behind a massive stone door. The door’s mechanisms are long damaged and can now only be opened from the inside. Here there is a stone archway and six glowing crystalline pillars. The archway acts as a gate to this world from several similar locations in the deep astral, the elemental plane of earth, and one of the azure hells. Those entering this way can easily exit through the door which closes behind them.

The Ebonhill Tombs (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

