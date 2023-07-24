This is it folks, the last of the DungeonMorph series drawn and redrawn for the 10th anniversary DungeonMorphs. This is the 8th set in the Lairs series, and the 24th set in total for this edition of the DungeonMorphs.

BUT we have big news! The Kickstarter has been fulfilled and now you can buy the dice, cards, books, and so on direct from Inkwell Ideas! I’ve got them all here now, and they are awesome!

DungeonMorph Lairs – Set 8

These are redraws of the Dungeonmorph designs originally drawn by myself, Glynn Seal, Billiam Babble, Alyssa, and Joe Wetzel. I’m doing these redraws one “die” at a time. The geomorphs have been assigned faces on the DungeonMorph Dice, and I’m translating them not by artist, but by die. So this is the fifth die of the lairs set – leaving just three dice to go. (There are a total of 24 dice in the three sets – now available on the Inkwell Ideas store)

Like my classic geomorphs, these are a 10 square x 10 square unit with entries at squares 3 & 8 on each side. Unlike my usual ones, because of the printer requirements I’ve had to extend the geomorphs an extra half-square or so in every direction (bleed space for the printer) – to trim these back to the classic 10×10, use the last grid-line on each hallway as the trim indicator.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 800 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!