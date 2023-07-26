Well, the #Dungeon23 projects have died. Between health and commissions, I just haven’t been able to keep up with them. I didn’t release maps or descriptions of either dungeon in June, and I didn’t manage to catch up with them in the interim. But I still have the maps… And thus I present them here. Maybe I’ll find the time to get back to writing these in the future, once I’ve cleared my desk a bit.

Dyson’s Delve II – Level 4 (300 dpi promo)

This level is broken up into several sections that don’t immediately interconnect.

We have the main level (areas 1-15) that follows along with the previous primary levels and connects to the level above at 3, 5, and 8, and to the level below at 1, 12, and 15 (12 is a mezzanine that looks down over a large chamber on the level below).

Areas 15-22 are the deepest level of the “gaols” section, sitting directly below the wererats enclave on level 3. Secret doors down here reconnect the gaols section with the main dungeon area.

Dyson’s Delve II – Level 4 (1200 dpi)

Areas 23-28 are the homes of the “dung goblins”, the little disease-ridden pests that are too nasty even for the Otyugh on level 3 to bother coming down here to eat (except when it is really annoyed, hungry, or bored). Area 23 heads up to the otyugh lair, and the caves continue down to the lowest level of the pit on level 5. Area 27 connects to a cavern that leads to the surface, which is how the dung goblins infiltrated this place to begin with.

Finally, areas 28 through 31 are the giant spider lairs that sit above the great hall on level 5. They watch down over the great hall, always waiting for food to wander in to their grasp…

Dyson’s Delve II – Level 4 (1200 dpi, untagged) Dyson’s Delve II – Level 4 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

