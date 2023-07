Nine years into our weekly Empire of the Petal Throne campaign, and it has finally happened. My old warrior, veteran of the Temple armies of Sarku, Grujúng HiZnayu has reached the dizzying heights of level 7.

He has learned the skills of Artillerist and Assassin/Spy/Tracker (he almost took Author instead of Assassin/Spy/Tracker, but finally went with something more useful in game).

Soon…