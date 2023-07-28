With the announced death of my two #Dungeon23 projects, I’m going to keep posting the maps I’ve drawn for them and will hopefully finish off the map set at the very least (so we’ll have all twelve maps for each project at least). I can’t promise they’ll all get done, and who knows – maybe I’ll find the time to get back to writing these in the future, once I’ve cleared my desk a bit.

Dyson’s Delve II – Level 5 (300 dpi promo)

This level contains the “base level” of several rooms and chambers that we’ve only seen from above on other level maps. Room 14 is the bottom of the shaft we find in room 11 on level 3 (and connects to the otyugh pit above, as well as having a locked portcullis leading into the dungeon proper. Room 17 is an old library that sits under the mezzanine that is room 12 on level 4. Room 23 is the great hall and as anyone can tell looking within, it is infested with giant spiders that live in the mostly inaccessible mezzanine of areas 28-31 on level 4.

Dyson’s Delve II – Level 5 (1200 dpi)

Access from above can be achieved through room 1 (stairs double-back and lead up to room 1 on level 4), room 15 (leading up to the dung goblin cave, area 27 on level 4), room 17 (stairs up to the mezzanine, area 12 on level 4), and room 18 (stairs up to room 15 on level 4).

Access to level 6 is via the stairs in areas 2 and 4.

Dyson’s Delve II – Level 5 (1200 dpi, no tags) Dyson’s Delve II – Level 5 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

