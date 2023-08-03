Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. This week we’ll be making the final two public “Release the Kraken” releases. Patronage of the blog has decreased by over 20% in the past few years – but instead of ending the Release the Kraken process, we are going to make the Kraken re-releases a Patreon-exclusive… so only supporters of the Dodecahedron over on Patreon will receive these commercial re-releases in the future.

Bloody claw marks lead from the smashed door of the charcoaler’s house into the Big Sumac Woods. In the undergrowth where the trees refuse to grow tall are ancient stoneworks – a well, a few low remnants of walls and a pair of massive cornerstones… and the mossy punky remains of a door set into the stonework leading to the fetid depths below.

Down here is the den of the mutant monstrosity that hunted the charcoaler. But there’s obviously more. The half-flooded subterranean ruins are home to a number of oozes of strange scintillating colours – wild and painful ulfire, dreamy and feverish jale, and shifting deep dolm. Somewhere down here, something breached between worlds and these creatures of colours unknown have squeezed through the cracks.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 3,600 pixels (12 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 840 pixels wide or 1,680 pixels wide, respectively.

Feel free to remove the text from the map when using it for your own settings/adventures.