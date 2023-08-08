It’s that time again! Patrons of the Dodecahedron’s Patreon campaign https://www.patreon.com/dysonlogos have access to this month’s Backstage Pass – a collection of every map we’ll be releasing through the blog & Patreon this month in their 300dpi JPGs, and 1200 dpi PNGs (with and without grid, where appropriate/possible).

This month also sees a change in how the “Release the Kraken” process will work. As always, Patrons of the blog will be voting on which two maps will be re-released under the free commercial-use license, but starting this month those re-releases will be done exclusively through Patreon, so only made available to the patrons. The goal is to start reinvigorating the Patreon campaign – we’ve been through a lot with this campaign and hopefully, a bit of attention and reinvigoration will give it back the legs it needs to get back to where it was at its peak!

Dyson’s Dodecahedron Patreon Campaign