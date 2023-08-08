Statues of the Thrall Gods (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Based on the architecture and the spiralling hexagonal pit leading down below the structure proper, this would appear to have been an elven structure from the era of the great war. But beyond that, little makes sense here – there are rough-cut crypts and tombs in the lower level that don’t match any elven funerary rites, and of course, there are the massive collections of statues depicting divinities of all sizes, forms, and scales – many adorned with exaggerated elven traits but definitely not any gods that elves ever worshipped.

The rough-hewn tombs offer a potential explanation. Within are the corpses of a number of hunched humanoid creatures with a great variety of physical traits and possibly mutations – but it is the ones with partial and complete carapaces that stand out – these are the races of thralls that the elves created and used in the great war – their living alchemical and arcane creations that turned against them as most slave races do in time.

Of note, there is no connection from the spiralling descent down the hexagonal pit to the bottom of said pit. The ledge just… ends… about 60 feet above the wet and debris-strewn bottom of the pit and a cave leads from there into the unknown depths beyond…

