Do you have any suggestions on ways to improve the visibility and value of the campaign without significantly increasing my workload?
I’m FINALLY rebuilding my Patreon after nearly a decade. (I launched this campaign in November of 2013).
We’ve seen a decrease in patronage of about 22% from the peak, and this obviously hits my bottom line (and my ability to pay bills). I’m finally updating graphics that I’ve been using for at least 8 years (most of my Patreon graphics still use the old Patreon logomark that was retired in 2017), and working on stuff that will improve the value for patrons without overly adding to my workload.
Once upon a time I was trying to create a patron-exclusive release every month, typically an 8 page zine or equivalent. This proved to be too much workload added to my existing schedule… so….
Step 1:
Swapping in new graphics for the Backstage Pass and Release the Kraken posts.
Step 2:
Release the Kraken is going from public to patron-only, so every month patrons get commercial license access to two maps that non-patrons won’t have.
Step 3:
Recap PDF at the end of each month. This is an extension of the Backstage Pass effectively – at the beginning of the month patrons get a zip file with all the maps being released that month. Now at the end of the month they’ll also receive two PDFs of the releases with the associated text. One will be posted in spreads for easy screen reading (as shown in the attached image), the other in standard page format for printing.
Step 4:
Make the recaps & associated backstage pass zip file available to non-patrons using the new sales system on the site at a cost of $10 per month for the zip & 2 PDFs. So if you want the patron goodies but aren’t into subscription models, there will be alternate means of getting them.
The following is tabled for consideration for now, but not finalized:
Possible Step 5:
One patron-exclusive map every month – not posted to the blog but made available exclusively to patrons. This might be a commercial map for those at the higher tiers (?).
Anon said:
Honestly, it’s the $-per-map format that prevents me (and I’m sure others) from being a subscriber. I just want to give you $5 a month. I don’t even need specific exclusive benefits for it. But I can’t have a level of insecurity month to month; am I paying $4 this month and $8 next month? I can’t have that (and I’m sure many others are in the same boat), I want to just pay a flat rate and forget about it.
There are several Patreons I subscribe to that have taken weeks or even months off and it hasn’t affected my paying them; life happens and people understand. There are even a few I support that basically offer no benefits other than “support the thing you already get for free” and I’m 100% down for that.
Of course you gotta do you but it seems like the road to success is in flat payments per month regardless of content that actually gets posted this month.
Dyson Logos said:
When signing up for a per-creation Patreon Campaign, you have the option of setting a max per month. So you could set it to be $5 per map, with a max of $5 per month.
Generally speaking, I release 10 maps a month (and have done so for the past five+ years now) and promise to never charge for more than 10 in a month.
matthewcarberryblog said:
I’m not clear on how the “per map” works, actually. For budgeting I’m at $2.50 / $12.50 max right now, so 5 maps? How does that work when you release 10? Can I pick the maps I get to see? Is it the first 5? Is there a way to pay extra on certain months to see the rest if I win a football pool or something?