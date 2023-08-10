Greyrock Tower (300 dpi, no commercial license)

Looking out over the edge of Triumph Mesa, Greyrock Tower is a small remnant of much larger ruins and would appear at first to be an entrance to the extensive “Catacombs Below” – but the dungeons of Greyrock Tower are not linked to those great underworld byways – just three levels of dungeons with an opening to a narrow ledge below the tower.

Greyrock Tower (1200 dpi)

Greyrock Tower itself is still at its full height, a small two-story tower with damaged crenelations atop it. It is seldom used by anyone except to post a watch by those living below. The dungeons aren’t in much better shape, with broken doors, collapsing sections of wall, and fallen decorative stonework throughout.

Greyrock Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10 foot squares) – so resizing the image to 2,240 pixels or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the name of the map and text description are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.