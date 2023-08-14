Drurdelm Tombs (300 dpi, no commercial license)

The Drurdelm Tombs were once well hidden but with the help of scrying magics they were uncovered about a hundred years ago and thoroughly looted by those unafraid of the Curse of the Drurdelm Sorceries. A curse that proved quite potent, killing the looters of a horrible magical wasting disease and somehow immune to both cure disease and remove curse. The sole survivor was a guide who touched none of the treasures found within, and who proceeded to sell many maps to the tombs over the next decade.

Drurdelm Tombs (1200 dpi)

Now the Sages of Torment’s Watch have indicated that the Drurdelm Blade (the monolith in the shape of a sword in the great hall near the bottom of the tombs) is the tool required to sever the connection between a specific cursed artifact and the bearer of said. So the party must find one of the maps that lead here, and then descend to the Blade to make use of it, and refrain from collecting any of the remaining treasures along the way…

Drurdelm Tombs (1200 dpi, no grid)

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the name of the map and text description are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.