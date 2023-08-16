Bolukbasti Grotto (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Sitting on the rocky cliffside shore of Catspaw Lake, Bolukbasti Grotto is a twisting set of caves reached by stairs up the steep shores – stairs that have decayed and fallen to the erosion of the lakeshore. Exploring past the great cat den near the entrance to the caves, the main grotto (the long east-west cavern) has a ceiling height between 30 and 160 feet and a number of side caves and galleries, especially among the twisting smaller caves north of the main grotto.

Approaching the western end of the grotto, there are a pair of stone bridges that span over it about 20 feet above the grotto floor (if using 10′ squares). Further construction overlooks the grotto as we continue deeper westwards, as well as a sealed door into these areas on the south side of the cave. At one time the constructed areas were used by a court of shallow dwelling gnomes, but since then it has been home to a cult, bandits, and most recently as the staging area for an incursion of Githyanki seeking a lost silver sword.

Bolukbasti Grotto (click for zip file containing 1200 dpi PNGs)

As this map is larger than WordPress handles well, I’ve put the PNG versions in a zip file to download instead of setting them for individual download. The zip file contains both the gridded and non-gridded versions as usual.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 28,800 pixels (96 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10 foot squares) – so resizing the image to 6,720 pixels or 13,440 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I'm able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution ("Cartography by Dyson Logos" or "Maps by Dyson Logos").



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the name of the map and text description are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.