As I’m typing this, I’m taking a break from packing for my first real vacation from the blog & commission work since 2017. Heading on a road trip to visit various county fairs, small town festivals, and of course a few good old fashioned demolition derbies across southern Ontario.

Posts have been scheduled for the blog and Patreon for the 18th, 21st, 23rd, 25th, and 28th. Social media presence will be minimal during this time, and responses to my posts will all wait until I get back home. And of course, I’ll be coming home into a pair of major map commissions – but this is my chance, man! My chance to get away between commissions! To explore little communities, check out farmers markets and art in the park events, AND WATCH CARS GO BOOM CRASH BANG KABLOOIE*!

I did mention demolition derbies, right? I’ve got a few scheduled for this run, including one to launch it all and one to close the grand tour up with a mighty crash.

*Ok, not many cars actually go kablooie at a demo derby because the fire teams are very quick to step up, but I’ve seen it happen! Big ol’ explosion! FIREBALL!

Be good, y’all, I’ll see you in two weeks.