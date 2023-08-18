The Tower Between Worlds – Forest (300 dpi promo)

There is a strange tower that exists in many worlds, many places, many times. The Tower Between Worlds is a six-level spire in every version, but the interior (and often parts of the exterior also) can be quite different from each other. One element that each version of the tower has is the fifth level of the tower where the “tower shifting” mechanism is. On the fifth level (the upper left level on the map), there are four magical “tables” built into the wall, each with a small orb on it. Each corresponds to one of the versions of the tower and any attempt at picking up an orb immediately transports everyone on that level of the tower to the corresponding tower (and the orb remains where it was – they cannot actually be removed from their respective tables).

The tower layout goes from right to left, bottom to top – so the ground level on the lower left, level 2 on the lower right, level 3 on the middle left, etc.

The Tower Between Worlds – Forest (1200 dpi)

The Forest Tower exists in a small clearing in an immense forest that extends to the horizon in all directions. Based on the chains and collars here, the ground floor appears to have been used to hold prisoners or wild beasts. A workshop takes up most of the second level, and some strange arcane energies are in flux around a series of seven crystalline orbs on level 3. Access to level 5 (and the small garden boxes on the balconies) is via a ladder and trapdoor, and then up the central stairs to level 6 where eight small tables each display a preserved piece of fruit gathered from the forest surrounding the tower.

The Tower Between Worlds – Forest (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 8,100 pixels (27 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,890 pixels wide or 3,780 pixels wide, respectively.

